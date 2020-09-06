San Antonio Zoo experiencing quarantine baby boom

The zoo recently reopened after being closed due to coronavirus. There are new policies in place to protect guests and maintain social distancing.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is experiencing a baby boom during the time that guests were sheltering at home due to the coronavirus.

Some of the new additions include a set of lemur twins. The black-and-white ruffed lemur twins were born to first-time mom, Zaza. Their species is critically endangered. The twins are doing great and bonding with their mom in an off-habitat maternity den. This is the first time in more than 30 years that the San Antonio Zoo has had a birth of a black and white lemur.

Another baby born is a baby Tamandua, which is a type of Anteater. The new baby is the fourth born to parents Tammie and Lucho. Both mom and baby are doing great.

Another birth at zoo was two Yunnan Mountain rat snakes. This species is a first hatch for the zoo's herpetology team.

The zoo also welcomed a baby bird, a Hwamei chick, which arrived just in time for Mother’s Day and is a first for the zoo. That type of bird has a distinctive blue egg.

The aquarium team added to the species’ populations for the lined seahorse, the degeni cichlid, baby-eater cichlids, and the critically endangered Mexican endemic tequila splitfin, San Marcos redtail splitfin, and extinct in the wild La Palma pupfish.