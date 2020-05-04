SAN ANTONIO — It was a party fit for an elephant at the San Antonio Zoo today.

The zoo celebrated the 60th birthday of Lucky, the Asian elephant.

Lucky, the zoo's oldest pachyderm, was joined by Golden Girls, Nichole and Karen.

San Antonio Zoo

The elephants enjoyed a custom "fruit" cake and played in the Asian elephant yard which was colorfully decorated with tissue paper flowers, a birthday banner, vibrant "present" boxes, a tiered stack of tires decorated with apples and peanut butter, and a ton of fruit and veggies.

San Antonio Zoo

Zoo staff invited fans along for the celebration via Facebook live and shared facts about the elephants' care, their noises, and what makes each elephant unique.

San Antonio Zoo

From us here at KENS 5, we want to wish Lucky a very happy birthday!

For more information on the San Antonio Zoo, its animals, and operations, visit the website here.