SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas teen witnessed licking a container of Blue Bell ice cream in a viral video that took the internet by storm earlier this week has been linked to the San Antonio area.

The Lufkin Police Department shared the news on its Facebook page Friday around 11:15 a.m. that they had not only identified, but also spoken with the teen.

The teen is reportedly a juvenile from the San Antonio area. Police believe she may have been tied to the Lufkin area because her boyfriend's family lives there.

In the post, Lufkin Police said that because she is a juvenile, her identity will be protected and that the case has been turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

It remained unclear if the teen would be charged for the incident.