AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army Austin is expanding their services for people seeking shelter in Travis and Williamson counties.

The Rathgeber Center for Women and Children will be the third shelter in the Austin community.

The shelter is currently being constructed in two phases. The first phase is expected to be complete by this summer.

Major Andrew Kelly said there are hundreds of women and children waiting for help.

"There is absolutely a need, with the lack of affordable housing," said Major Kelly. "There's a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck, and one little thing can throw them in a tailspin."

The shelter will hold more than 200 women and children.

RELATED:

Austin Resource Center for the Homeless set to cut down on beds, move in new resources

Hundreds get a free meal for Christmas through Austin's Salvation Army

Gold coin worth $1,500 left in Salvation Army red kettle

"They'll get their nice room, with their private bathroom, the family area, the three meals a day, the playground, the wrap around services, the education," said Major Kelly. "They're getting all of that free of charge."

Major Kelly said it takes millions of dollars to fund. If you'd like to help, click here.

Along with giving people a safe place to stay, the shelter will help them get back on their feet.

"It's so important for those folks that are finding themselves in this situation to get the counseling that they need, to get the job training if they need that, or to get case management to help them better manage their resources or to even get a better job," said Major Kelly. "Our staff actually goes out and looks for apartments for the folks that are ready to move out."

Women and children will be able to stay at the shelter for 90 to 120 days. Major Kelly said by 30 days, they want families to have a plan to move forward.