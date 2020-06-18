Retired Virginia Beach police officer dies after trying to free sea turtle from rope off Oceanfront

Bill Jenkins was running a charter boat when he saw the turtle in trouble in the water. Jenkins served with the Virginia Beach Police Department from 2002 to 2011.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A retired police officer died Thursday after he jumped into the water to save a sea turtle that was entangled in a rope off the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Bill Jenkins, who was operating his charter boat served with the Virginia Beach Police Department from 2002 to 2011.

Officers received word that someone may have been drowning in the ocean around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The person was about 2 miles from shore.

Jenkins was running a fishing charter and jumped into water to try and free a sea turtle that was caught in a rope.

Jenkins began to struggle, and people on the boat dialed 911 and jumped into the water to help him.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department Marine Patrol pulled Jenkins from the water and began CPR.

Jenkins died at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was 53 years old. Among his surviving family members are his wife, sons, and stepchildren.

Virginia Beach Police Department is handling the investigation and has been in touch with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS also responded and provided assistance.