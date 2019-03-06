Editor's note: Some readers may find the details below disturbing.

HOUSTON -- The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday formally identified the child’s body found in Arkansas on Friday as Maleah Davis.

It's the news all of Houston knew but didn't want to hear.

The investigation into how she died continues at this time. Tim Miller with the volunteer search group EquuSearch said it may be impossible to determine, however.

Miller told KHOU 11 over the weekend the child's remains were left in a plastic bag that was run over by mowers.

“It was a gruesome sight. It was a terrible sight to see. It took hours gathering up body parts and evidence,” said Miller.

Medical examiners in Harris County are testing what little was left intact.

“They’re doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death. I think it’s going to be impossible,” said Miller.

The image he can’t shake is seeing a little pink barrette among the remains thrown out like trash.

