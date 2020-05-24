REPORT: Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West involved in motorcycle crash near Waco

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush revealed the news via Twitter just after 6 p.m.

WACO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a CBS19 exclusive interview with Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West in January during a campaign stop in Longview.

Ret. Lt. Col. Allen B. West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Waco.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush revealed the news via Twitter just after 6 p.m.

West's campaign says they are gathering information and are asking for prayers at this time. He is running for the Texas Republican Party Chairman.

West's wife, Angela, posted to Facebook she is currently en route to the hospital.