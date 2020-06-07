According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on an unheard of 10-year extension for the East Texas gunslinger.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.