Former president George H.W. Bush died Nov. 30 at age 94.
Today, everyone from President Donald Trump to Bush 41's photographer have been sharing kind words and memories about the former president.
KVUE has been rounding up stories about President Bush all day. Here is a full rundown:
Information about Bush 41's funeral:
President Bush to be buried Thursday at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library
George H.W. Bush’s state funeral set for Wednesday, after lying in state at U.S. Capitol
When is George H.W. Bush's funeral?
Remembering Bush 41:
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at 94
Remembering President George H.W. Bush
President George H.W. Bush, the baseball fan
George H.W. Bush and the Americans with Disabilities Act
The incredible life of George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush: His most presidential and relatable quotes, including the broccoli ban
Here's why George H.W. Bush loved wearing colorful socks
George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
‘End of an era’: George H. W. Bush photographer remembers capturing iconic family moments
What to know about Robin Bush, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died young
From Bush to Clinton, a grace note for the ages: 'Your success now is our country's success'
'I love you, too' | George H.W. Bush's final words were to his son
Reactions to Bush 41's passing:
Obama, Trump, celebrities react to George H.W. Bush's passing
Trump designates December 5 as National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
Trumps to attend George H.W. Bush funeral; Wednesday will be day of mourning
Touching cartoon reunites George H.W. Bush with wife Barbara and daughter Robin
Bush School of Government students gather to honor school’s namesake, George H.W. Bush