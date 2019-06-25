CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The death of Michael Jackson dominated the news ten years ago on June 25, but another pop culture icon also died earlier that day.

Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Corpus Christi native Farrah Fawcett.

Fawcett burst on the scene in 1976 as one-third of the crime-fighting trio in TV's Charlie's Angels.

Fawcett fought anal and liver cancer before passing away on June 25, 2009. Fawcett graduated from Ray High School where she was voted 'Most Beautiful' by her classmates.

Fawcett was 62 years old when she died.