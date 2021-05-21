x
Wyoming lawmaker says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.”
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, chats with Wyoming State Troopers while taking a break during a virtual session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature inside the Senate chamber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed to supporters in a Facebook Live Video on Thursday, May 20, that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of "dirty politics." (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard has disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. 

The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.” 

Bouchard confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune. He says they got married when she was 15 and he was 19, but divorced after three years and she killed herself when she was 20. 

Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

