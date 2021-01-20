Trump reportedly asks supporters to raise $2 billion for presidential library that will 'likely' be in Florida

Mr. Trump has not made any public statements, but the former president's online library has launched.

FLORIDA, USA — The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website launched on Wednesday, not too long after President Joe Biden's inauguration; and early reports say the accompanying physical museum might be built in Florida.

The website, which is created by the National Archives and Records Administration, contains archived websites, social media accounts and records from the Trump administration.

Former President Trump has not publicly stated where the physical library would be created, but according to the Washington Post, a top Trump campaign fundraiser said he has been asking supporters to raise $2 billion for a museum that will likely be in Florida.

The alleged price tag is far greater than what previous administrations have raised.

The presidential library system is a nationwide network of 13 libraries that preserve records, photos, speeches, and memorabilia from previous presidential administrations. The tradition was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941. Since then, every president – except for Barack Obama, whose physical building hasn't opened yet – has created a museum to accompany the library.