Sales soar for 'Maus' after its banning in Tennessee

NEW YORK — Just days after the banning of “Maus” by a Tennessee school district made national news, two editions of Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize winning graphic story about the Holocaust have reached the top 20 on Amazon.com and are in limited supply.

“Maus” was No. 12 on Amazon as of early Friday evening, and was not available for delivery until mid-February.

“The Complete Maus,” which includes a second volume, was No. 9 and out of stock. Neither book was in the top 1,000 at the beginning of the week.