Florida

Florida Rep. Sabatini to sponsor legislation to rename US-27 as 'President Donald J. Trump Highway'

The highway travels through the state of Florida from Tallahassee to Miami.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

TAMPA, Fla. — As Donald Trump ends his term as president and plans to live at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, one state representative hopes to memorialize the president's time in office with the naming of a roadway.

Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted Tuesday his plans to introduce legislation that would rename U.S. 27 as the "President Donald J. Trump Highway." 

"Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History," he wrote on Twitter.

U.S. 27 runs through the state from Tallahassee to Miami. 

Throughout the state, the highway is currently designated at the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway. Pepper represented Florida in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives for nearly 50 years. 

