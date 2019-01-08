BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore are investigating after the home of Congressman Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning.

The burglary happened around 3:40 a.m at a rowhouse owned by the congressman and his wife, the Baltimore Sun Reported.

This was several hours before President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings and his district including Baltimore.

WJZ in Baltimore said as of Thursday, police don't know if any property was taken.

The Sun said Cummings press secretary referred them to the city police and said he was unavailable for comment. They reported Cummings was in Baltimore last weekend - as he is most weekends - and attended his church services locally Sunday.

Trump has continued to criticize Cummings over the last couple of days.

Cummings has remained mostly silent as Trump continued to tweet and speak about Baltimore’s high crime rate and what he called a “rodent-infest mess.”

On Thursday, he visited Baltimore constituents in Waverly.

