Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

The rapper's federal prison sentence for weapons charges was commuted in January 2021 by then-President Donald Trump.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say rapper Kodak Black has been arrested on New Year's Day on a trespassing charge in South Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Black was taken into custody early Saturday morning in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Neither his publicist nor his attorney immediately returned an emailed request for comment.

The South Florida SunSentinel says Black has posted bond and been released.

Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons commuted by then-President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Black was sentenced in November 2019 to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a concert in May of that year, The Associated Press reports.

Black admitted that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach, Fla., earlier that year.

At the time of his commutation, he had served about half his sentence.

The SunSentinel reports Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was honored by his hometown in June for his philanthropy, which included offering to pay college tuition for the children of two FBI agents slain in early 2021 in South Florida.

The SunSentinel says Black also paid funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina and donated $100,000 to a law school in memory of Meadow Pollack, who was killed during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.