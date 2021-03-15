Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo to lead Miami Police Department

Chief Acevedo became a nationally-recognized figure last year when he marched with police reform protestors following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is making an unexpected move to the Sunshine State.

After serving as Houston's police chief for five years, Acevedo is leaving the fourth largest police department in the country to become the new chief of police in Miami.

The police chief became a nationally-recognized figure last year when he marched with police reform protestors following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. He has also been outspoken in calling for gun control and criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Acevedo sent an email out to the Houston Police Department Sunday night but is set to be formally introduced as the new Miami Chief Monday morning, our sister station KHOU 11 reports.

According to KHOU 11, The 56-year-old chief says he wasn't looking for the opportunity when it originally became available but decided now that the time was right.

In his note, KHOU 11 says he called leaving bittersweet after everything the department has been through, from Hurricane Harvey to a World Series, Super Bowl, summer demonstrations in support of George Floyd and last month's historic winter storm.

CBS Miami reporter Jim DeFede says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called Acevedo the "Michael Jordan of police chiefs."

According to @FrancisSuarez, Acevedo was his first choice all along but initially didn’t believe he was interested in coming to Miami. The deal came together very quietly over the past two weeks, with Acevedo making a secret trip to Miami to meet with manager and mayor. @CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) March 15, 2021

Acevedo, who was born in Cuba, came to the U.S. when he was four years old, according to the Houston Police Department website. He grew up in California and stayed to go to college at the University of La Verne, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.

According to his online bio, Acevedo’s first job in law enforcement was with the California Highway Patrol as a field patrol officer in East Los Angeles. He worked his way up to Chief of the California Highway Patrol in 2005. He later served as Austin’s police chief, where he stayed for more than nine years before coming to Houston.