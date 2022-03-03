Florida's governor made the announcement in a video message released Thursday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is "cancer-free," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

“After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," the governor said in a video message. "All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you."

The governor said the messages of support have lifted the first lady's spirits and made a "tremendous difference" during her treatment.

"For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for," the governor said. "She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery."

In a statement of her own, the first lady said there were no words to express how blessed and grateful she was.

"To those who are in the fight, know there is hope," the first lady said. "Have faith and stay strong."

Casey DeSantis' cancer diagnosis was first announced publicly in October 2021. In the months since, she advocated for early screenings and announced $100 million in cancer research funding was included in the governor's budget proposal.

She finished her last chemotherapy treatment in January.

Casey DeSantis, a former Emmy-winning television personality at our sister-station in Jacksonville, has taken an active role in her husband's administration. She has spearheaded efforts touching everything from mental health to substance abuse and education.

The Ohio native has a bachelor's degree in economics from the College of Charleston. She's an equestrian, with three national titles.

Ron and Casey DeSantis married in 2010. They have three young children: Madison, Mason and Mamie.