DeSantis signs executive order, activates National Guard amid 'alarming influx' of migrants to Florida Keys

The Sunshine State will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the National Guard.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday that activated the Florida National Guard, a news release from the governor's office said.

The order directs "state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys," according to the statement.

It also will reportedly provide more support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.

“As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a statement. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources.

When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

The Sunshine State will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the National Guard. It will also "bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions..."

All this comes after the Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park Thursday. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West, where they will be processed.

They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do more to deter migrants arriving illegally.

On Thursday, the Biden administration signaled a tougher stance on migrants coming from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, while offering a new path for migrants from those countries to enter legally.