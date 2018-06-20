AUSTIN -- According to the United Nations, there are more than 68 million people who have been forced from home worldwide. Refugee Services of Texas helps many of those displaced.

Quahtan Mustafa is one of their employees and safely works in the comfort of his office. But he was once a refugee himself.

“My life and my family life were in danger because of my employment,” he said.

He was an interpreter for the U.S. Military in Iraq.

"Because of my employment with the American military, I have became a target for terrorists,” said Mustafa.

The U.S. helped him migrate here in 2009 through the refugee services.

He said the organization is helping in the current U.S.-Mexico border crisis through housing, donated supplies and counseling.

At the border, many parents seek asylum.

Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch said like refugees, they fear persecution.

“But a refugee gets their status from outside of the country, at a refugee camp for example,” said Mustafa. “An asylee, or an asylum seeker, has to be in the United States to seek protection."

Lincoln-Goldfinch said the asylum process can be a few months or years.

"Asylum seekers come to the border or they're inside the country and they ask for asylum,” said Lincoln-Goldfinch. “If they are in detention, the first phase of the asylum process is called the credible fear interview. And they have to prove that they qualify for asylum."

Mustafa said it is difficult for him to see the images at the border.

“Innocent people and innocent children are paying the price,” Mustafa said.

But in spite of the border turmoil, he thanks Americans for their generosity.

"Opening the doors for refugees, immigrants and people from all the backgrounds,” said Mustafa.

