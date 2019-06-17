DALLAS — A resident at a Dallas loft building captured the moment federal officers exchanged fire with an armed suspect Monday morning outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Late Monday morning, the FBI confirmed the suspect, 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, was pronounced dead after the exchange of gunfire.

Tim Brown, who lives in the SoCo Urban Lofts, said he was making coffee and getting ready to walk his dog when he heard rapid gunfire outside is building.

"I immediately ... got low," he said.

Brown said he was able to film the exchange of gunfire while crouching near a window.

"I hear the shots going nonstop," he said of the moment he started recording.

In the video, you can see an armed man dressed in all black running toward the door of the Earle Cabell Federal Building. As the man points his weapon at the doorway of the building, at least one officer fires shots at him and he flees into a parking lot across the street, where he collapses.

Streets remained closed around the courthouse in the hours after the shooting. Police conducted a controlled detonation of a suspicious device in Clyde's vehicle.