CENTRAL, Texas — Expect a cloudy and cold Friday with freezing temperatures over much of the area in the morning.

A breezy north wind will produce wind chills in the morning in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills will be in the low 30s in the afternoon.

Most of the day on Friday will be spent in the 30s with highs temperatures just briefly making it to the low 40s. Patchy areas of rain, sleet and snow flurries will be possible throughout the day. At this time we are not expecting any ice accumulation or travel issues.

The cold weather continues this weekend with highs on Saturday in the low 40s and in the 50s for Sunday. Patchy areas of rain and drizzle will be possible this weekend.

Stay with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest updates...