FORT WORTH, Texas — This story has been updated throughout

A man and a suspect are being questioned by police after authorities in Fort Worth received a report of a stolen car with a baby inside.

Fort Worth police confirmed late Sunday night that they are now treating the incident as only a stolen vehicle case.

"It is unclear whether or not a child was involved at all," police said.

Earlier in the day, a man said he was babysitting a 1-year-old child when he made a stop at his house to drop something off in the 4900 block of Fair Park.

When he went inside the home, he said a passenger who was inside his car slid into the driver's seat and drove off with the child still inside the vehicle.

Home security video captured the moment the suspect backed the car out of the driveway and drove away.

The man told WFAA he tried chasing the suspect but couldn’t catch up to him.

Fort Worth police later located the suspect and the car, but there was no child inside the vehicle. Later in the evening, police said it wasn't clear if there ever was a baby inside the car when it was stolen.

An investigation into the case continues.

