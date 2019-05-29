HOUSTON — Community activist Quanell X told KHOU 11 he is no longer a spokesperson for Brittany Bowens.

Bowens is the mother of Maleah Davis, the 4-year-old girl who has been missing since April 30.

Quanell told us he stopped working with Bowens because he believes she was not being truthful about the case.

Bowens has not been charged in her daughter’s disappearance. Her ex-fiance, Derion Vence, is behind bars, charged with tampering with a corpse.

Investigators said they do not believe Maleah is alive, but they're still trying to find her body.

