GEORGETOWN, Texas — Granger Smith's 3-year-old son River Kelly Smith died in a drowning incident last week and his family is working on a way to help the community following the tragic accident.

According to Radio Texas, Live!, there is a new shirt available that people can buy to honor River Kelly Smith and 100% of the proceeds will go to Dell Children's Medical Center.

Radio Texas, Live! said the shirt displays a Yee Yee Excavator on it because watching excavators scoop up dirt was something River loved to watch. The shirt is also red, which was his favorite color.

If you are interested in buying the shirt and would like to see it for yourself, click here.

