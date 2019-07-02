TEMPLE, Texas — Texas Prisoners Transportation Services is closing its doors Sunday, exactly one week after Cedric Marks escaped from the company's custody and led 17 agencies on a nine-hour manhunt.

Marks escaped from TPTS guards while he was being extradited from a Michigan jail to Bell County.

The Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said Marks refused to take a tuberculosis shot before the extradition so officials could not have him flown to Bell County. Instead, he would have to be transported by van.

Lange said the County first signed a contract with TPTS in 2016 after running a background check.

The County chose the TPTS to transport Marks because they had never issues with the company before Marks' escape.

The company's closing left the County searching for a new transport service for prisoners. Lang said auditors have already started looking for a new vendor for future transports.

Lang said what happened Sunday was a disaster, and he's grateful Marks was captured so he could face his charges for the murders of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.

"The worst thing I feared when I first heard about this was 'oh no...is he going to use this as a final stage and go out with guns blazing?'" Lange said. "I didn't want him to get injured."

County Attorney David Blackburn said the county will review its contract with Texas Prisoners Transportation Services and its processes.