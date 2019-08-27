SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 25.

The San Antonio International Airport is experiencing some turbulence Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the airport tweeted around 12:15 p.m., explaining that they were dealing with "an unexplained power outage."

The outage is affecting all airport operations, according to airport officials.

Crews with the San Antonio International Airport are working in conjunction with CPS Energy to resolve the issue, the airport says. The source of the outage has yet to be determined.

As of 12:40 p.m., workers were slowly restoring power to their facilities, according to a San Antonio International Airport spokesperson. A temporary ground stop was put in place.

According to FlightView, more than two dozen flights are delayed as of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A spokesperson with CPS Energy told KENS 5 an additional 500 residential and commercial locations are impacted by the outage. View the CPS Energy outage map here.

KENS 5 has a crew en route to this developing story. Refresh this for any updates.

