BRYAN, Texas — A tornado touched down in Bryan Wednesday evening just before 5 p.m.

Some homes are damaged in the 6900 block of Coyote Run Road, according to KBTX.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Emergency crews are on the scene near FM 1179 and Highway 6.

Brazos County was under a tornado alert until 5:45 p.m.

The Texas A&M campus wasn't included in the warning but they sent out a Code Maroon alert to let off-campus students and staff know.

