Young women reflect on Kamala Harris making history and how far women have come

"It shows that people, no matter where you come from, no matter what you've been through, you can still achieve what your dreams are," said 15-year-old Ryhan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Young women are reflecting on witnessing Kamala Harris take the reigns as the first woman vice president, first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

"When I grow up, I want to eventually go to college and become a nurse, a head nurse, and eventually become a teacher with many degrees," said 15-year-old Ryhan Jackson.

"I want to be a history professor so I can talk about these moments and be able to document and share what's really happened," said 16-year-old Christin White.

Women's and women of color's goals and dreams shifted into overdrive after witnessing Harris' swearing-in as vice president.

"The United States Constitution talks about the rights of men and the right to vote, and they did not mean women when they said men," said Huston-Tillotson University history professor Alaine Hutson.

It wasn't until the passage of the 19th Amendment in the early 1900s that women could vote. It's not until nearly a half-century later, in 1965, that Black women were given the right to vote, just a year after Harris was born in Oakland, California.

Fast forward to 2004, Harris became the first woman elected district attorney of San Francisco, then the first African American to represent California in the U.S. Senate. She's now holding the second-highest office in the U.S.

"I can honestly say I actually started crying when they had their first initial speech," said White.

"I like seeing Kamala in that position because I have my own dreams of aspiring to those levels," said 29-year-old Khadijah Aleem.

"It's just so inspiring to see that a woman who's just like me and who was able to do exactly what people are saying that she couldn't do," said White. "It's just so important to be able to have that hope because before people are like, 'That's never going to happen.'"

As Vice President Harris would say, she might be the first but she won't be the last.