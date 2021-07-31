Willie Nelson to perform at rally concluding voting rights march to Texas State Capitol

The 27-mile "Selma to Montgomery-style" voting rights march started on Wednesday, July 28 in Georgetown.

AUSTIN, Texas — County music legend Willie Nelson is set to perform at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday for the conclusion of the "Selma to Montgomery-style" voting rights march.

The 27-mile march started on Wednesday, July 28, in Georgetown. Marchers will meet at the Texas AFL-CIO building in Austin at 9 a.m. on Saturday to finish the trek to the Capitol. There, marchers will hold a rally at 10 a.m. where Nelson will perform.

Nelson issued the following statement before his performance:

“It is important that we ensure the right for EVERY American to vote and vote safely. Laws making it more difficult for people to vote are UnAmerican & are intended to punish poor people, people of color, the elderly & disabled…why? If you can’t win by playing the rules, then it’s you & your platform – not everyone else’s ability to vote.”

It comes as the majority of Texas House and Senate Democrats remain in Washington, D.C., to break quorum during the Legislature’s special session due to a controversial election reform bill.