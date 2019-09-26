GEORGETOWN, Texas — This November, voters in Williamson County will get to approve or reject $447 million for road and park improvements.

"I think Williamson County is an amazing place to live, work and play," said County Judge Bill Gravell. "It's not an amazing place to sit in your car and wait to get home."

Out of the $447 million WilCo slates for two propositions, $412 million would go toward roads; $35 million would go toward parks.

Williamson County said it estimates the two bond propositions will not increase the county's debt service tax rate.

The county said it plans to pay back the bonds with its growing tax base.

"For example, this past year we added $5.8 billion worth of new appraised property value to the tax rolls," said Gravell. "It's with that continued rapid growth that we're seeing here in Central Texas and Williamson County that we're able to offset the additional cost for road bond package and parks package."

The last bond election Wilco voters approved for roads was in 2013.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 7.

Road projects include:

Forest North Road – Construct drainage improvements

Parmer Lane at State Highway 45 interchange – future three-level diamond including bridge over the railroad

Sam Bass Road from Wyoming Springs to RM 1431 – construct three lanes of a future six-lane roadway including traffic signal improvements

Hero Way from U.S. 183A to Ronald Reagan Boulevard – construct one frontage road

Whitestone Boulevard widening from Bagdad Road to Anderson Mill Road – utility relocation for future roadway widening from four lanes to six

SE Inner Loop from State Highway 29 to Sam Houston Parkway – construct a frontage road with a bridge over State Highway 130

Southwest Bypass from SH 29 to Wolf Ranch Parkway – construct one frontage road including intersection improvements at SH 29

CR 112 from FM 1460/A.W. Grimes to CR 110 – widen two-lane road to four-lane divided roadway

CR 366 from Carlos Parker to Chandler Road – reconstruct existing two-lane roadway to five lanes

Parks that would be improved include Berry Springs Park, the new River Ranch Park. The Williamson County Expo Center would also be updated.

These proposed projects are subject to change.

For more information on the bond election and what is included visit the county's website.

