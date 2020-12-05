AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 2,000 former Department of Justice (DOJ) officials have signed a letter calling for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to resign after the DOJ's decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to FBI agents about conversations he had with a Russian ambassador.

"Finally, in our previous statement, we called on Attorney General Barr to resign, although we recognized then that there was little chance that he would do so," the letter reads. "We continue to believe that it would be best for the integrity of the Justice Department and for our democracy for Attorney General Barr to step aside. In the meantime, we call on Congress to hold the Attorney General accountable."

On that long list of DOJ alumni is Austin attorney Charlie Cooper, who worked in the Civil Division as an assistant United States attorney. Cooper hopes the letter sends a message.

"This is part of a pattern of injustice, a pattern of political interference in the Department of Justice," Cooper said. "[The] Department of Justice is not just an instrument of the president. It's supposed to be an unbiased federal department that implements justice without favor."

This isn't the first time former DOJ officials have spoken out about one of the department's decisions. One of the times many former DOJ officials spoke out was during the sentencing of Roger Stone.

"I hope that the public will understand this isn't just what happens every four years or every eight years when that – when the government changed, when power in government changes, took from one party to another. It is not normal for all of the political friends of the new president to be treated with this sort of favoritism," Cooper said. "And so, that's why I signed the letter. I hope that's the message that the letter sends to the public is that this is not normal. It's unprecedented. And it's really important that the public pay attention and stand up."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Abbott says all Texas nursing home residents, staff must be tested for COVID-19

Elon Musk says Tesla to move headquarters to Texas 'immediately', is it Austin?

Investigators don't find firearm in car of man killed by APD officer, Austin police chief says

Man who allegedly threw meat and lettuce at H-E-B cashier not arrested, cited for assault and given trespass warning