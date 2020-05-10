Will political shrapnel from Paxton’s bombshell hurt the Texas GOP?

Seven top officials in Ken Paxton’s office said they have reported him to law enforcement after they allege he took bribes and abused his office.

Despite calls to resign from two Republican elected officials, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will not step down.

It’s the latest development in a fast-moving story that began late Friday and now Republicans wonder if the new Paxton drama could create a problem for other Republicans on the ballot in next month’s election.

Late Friday, the Austin-American Statesman and KVUE reported that seven top officials in Paxton’s office said they have reported him to law enforcement after they allege he took bribes and abused his office.

Jeff Mateer, the first assistant attorney general, resigned after signing the letter.

Insiders tell WFAA that the internal allegations center on a friendship Paxton has with a young Austin real estate developer.

Congressman Chip Roy, R-Austin, called on Paxton, a fellow Republican, to resign so as not to distract from the work his office does representing Texas.

“For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign,” Roy said in a written statement.

State Rep. Sarah Davis, R-West University Place, also tweeted that “although innocent until proven guilty, AG Paxton has been under indictment for the past five years. With these new allegations of bribery and abuse of office, Paxton needs to quickly address these allegations or resign so he can devote his time to his own personal legal matters.”

It’s a dramatic loss of support for the state’s top law enforcement officer who’s from Collin County.

But hours later, Paxton said, “Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations I will continue to seek justice in Texas and will not be resigning.”

With an already pending indictment against him for securities fraud, does Paxton have a political future?

Plus, what would happen if Paxton resigns or was forced from office since his term doesn’t expire until 2022?

Those are among the questions the Jasons asked Matt Mackowiak, the Travis County Republican Chairman, and former state Senator Konni Burton, who now runs TheTexan news, and Scott Braddock, the editor of The Quorum Report.