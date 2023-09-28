Texas U.S. R

Austin congressman Lloyd Doggett (D) says a shutdown means no pay for many federal employees, something that can be detrimental for families all over the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — Senators have passed a deal to help prevent the U.S. from entering a government shutdown, but it has stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congress has until Oct. 1 to come to an agreement.

"This is not complicated. There are a small number of extreme MAGA Republican members of the U.S. House that are forcing a Government shutdown," said Austin area Democratic Rep. Greg Casar.

"My frustration is that we are $33 trillion in debt, running $2 trillion annual deficits, with no real end in sight, that's my frustration," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida's First Congressional District.

Each year, Congress must approve 12 appropriations bills before a mandated Oct. 1 deadline that must include budgets for a range of federal agencies and programs. If an agreement can't be reached, the federal government is forced to shut down.

"This isn't a matter of Democrats not being able to work with Republicans. It's Republicans not being able to work with themselves," said Austin area Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

Doggett says a shutdown means many federal employees won't be paid, something that can be extremely consequential for families all across the U.S.

"It's a real burden and it's so unfair. I think that we'll see the impact for federal employees, for our military. We'll see it at the border," said Doggett.

Casar adds that the effects of a shutdown stretch well beyond the federal government.

"It will cut off food for the Women, Infants and Children program. So I just don't think starving new moms and their kids or not paying or active military or losing FEMA dollars for natural disasters is right," said Casar.

Both Doggett and Casar say they'll be at the Capitol for long hours into the night to ensure funding bills can be passed.

