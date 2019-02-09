AUSTIN, Texas — September is officially Voter Registration Awareness Month in Travis County.

The county commissioners recently voted to make this change official during a meeting, saying it is much needed.

"In Travis County, there are nearly 100,00 eligible citizens who are neither registered nor have updated their voting addresses," said Jeff Travillion, who is a Travis County Commissioner.

There are millions of people across Texas who are eligible to vote, but don't.

Just in last November's midterm election, there were more than 4 million Texans who were old enough to vote but weren't registered.

What makes you eligible to vote in Travis County?

According to the Travis County Tax Office, you are eligible if:

You are a United States citizen

You are a resident of Travis County

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old

You are not a convicted felon, or, if convicted you have been pardoned or fully discharged your sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, or probation

You have not been declared by a court to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

Texans have until Oct. 7 to register if they would like to be able to vote in 2019. Here are the different ways to register to vote.

Don't let the date sneak up on you, get out there and register!

