Williamson County starts organizing mail-in ballots for process this weekend

According to the Williamson County Elections Administrator, the county has already received about 21,000 mail-in ballots out of about 31,000.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Election Day is six days away but Williamson County is already starting to get mail-in ballots ready for processing.

"We've had more applications and thus more applications come in than we've ever had before," said Williamson County Elections Administrator Christopher Davis.

Already, more people have voted early in Williamson County than in the 2016 election with over 225,000 votes. Davis said Wednesday the early voting ballot board started organizing accepted mail-In ballots.

"That early voting ballot board will begin opening the accepted envelopes and removing those ballots and stacking them and getting them neatly ready to go through our high-speed scanners this weekend," said Davis.

Davis said the county sent out about 31,000 mail-in ballots and have already received a little more than 21,000 back. Davis said Saturday his team, which includes some extra workers, will start processing the mail-in ballots.

"We do the mail run or check our post office box three times on Election Day, early in the morning, midday and right at 7 p.m," said Davis. "Of course, we'll do another mail check one day after the election."

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 4.

"So by no means will the counts on election night or at the end of election night be final and official," said Davis. "There are still provisional ballots that'll be processed and accepted and added to the count in the coming days and week."