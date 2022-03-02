Here’s who won the March 1 primary races in Williamson County

Williamson County voters headed to the polls to select who will be on the November ballot. Take a look at who won the primary elections.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — It’s Election Day and Republican and Democratic primaries are in full swing as Central Texas voters select the candidates they want to see on the ballot for the November general election.

With the new political districts recently approved by the Texas Legislature, Williamson County now falls within three U.S. congressional districts, one Texas Senate district and three Texas House districts.

Here is a look at who will face off in the November election for each of Williamson County's political districts:

U.S. House of Representatives

House District 10

Rep. Michael McCaul (R - incumbent) and Linda Nuno (D) ran unopposed in their respective primaries and will now face one another in the November general election.

House District 17

Mary Jo Woods (D) and incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions (R) won their primaries and will be on the November ballot. Sessions beat three other candidates while Woods ran in the primary unopposed.

House District 31

Incumbent Rep. John Carter won the Republican primary and will be on the November ballot unopposed. Carter beat two other candidates. There was no Democratic candidate in this race.

State races

Texas Senate District 5

Charles Schwertner (R - incumbent) won the Republican primary as the only candidate on the ballot and will be on the November ballot unopposed. There was no Democratic candidate in this race.

Texas House District 20

Terry Wilson (R - incumbent) and Raul Camacho (D) ran unopposed in their respective primaries and will now face one another on the November ballot.

Texas House District 52

Luis Echegaray won the Democratic primary after running unopposed. However, none of the four Republican candidates secured a majority of the vote in the Republican primary. A runoff election will be held on May 24 between Republicans Caroline Harris and Patrick McGuinness to determine who will be on the November ballot alongside Echegaray.

­­Texas House District 136

