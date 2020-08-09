Williamson County launches link to allow voters to check the status of their mail-in ballot

Travis County is also developing a system to help absentee voters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Williamson County has launched a new link where residents voting by mail can track their ballot status.

The system allows voters to see:

whether their application for a ballot by mail has been received by the elections office

whether a ballot has been sent to the address provided in their application

whether a completed ballot has been received by the elections office and

whether the Early Voting Ballot Board has accepted or rejected the ballot

The link is available in English at www.wilco.org/BBMstatus or in Spanish at www.wilco.org/EstadodeBoleta.

A driver’s license number is needed to use the link. Voters who do not have a driver’s license can call the Williamson County elections office at 512-943-1630.

Last week, Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir told KVUE Travis County is also developing an in-house system that allows voters to look up their ballot status.

DeBeauvoir said if Travis County voters want to check the status of their ballot, they are welcome to call the county clerk at 512-238-VOTE.

“We do want voters to be able to check that,” she said. “If for some reason you can't get it done yourself, call us and we'll tell you.”

DeBeauvoir warned voters using mail-in ballots against also attempting to vote in person, which is a felony.

“You don't have to go and attempt a felony in order to determine if your ballot by mail is being received by us,” she said.

A large number of voters are expected to vote by mail this election due to the coronavirus pandemic and the risk presented by in-person voting.

Texas offers absentee ballots by mail to voters who are either 65 years or older, disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting, or confined to jail but otherwise eligible.