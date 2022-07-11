Where to watch live vote counting in Central Texas

Here is where you can find the vote counting livestreams for counties across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — If sitting back and waiting for the election results is too nerve-wracking, you can instead watch every vote get counted in real-time all across Central Texas!

As part of Senate Bill 1, Section 127.1232(b) states that the collection of election records "in a county with a population over 100,000 to establish a video recording system that captures all areas containing voted ballots."

This recorded area includes "from the time that the ballots are delivered to the central counting station, early voting ballot board, or signature verification committee until the local canvass of election results." The recording must also be made for residents and voters to watch it live, but there does not need to be sound associated with the recording.

For the Travis County livestreams, six are currently running throughout the county. Those can be watched here.

Residents in Williamson County can watch their livestream here. There are five livestreams provided by the county; to switch between the livestreams, click on each tile on the right-hand side of the video.

Hays County residents can watch their livestream at the very bottom of their election page here. One is up-and-running already, whereas the other will begin soon.

Bastrop County's livestreams can be found on their YouTube page. They currently only have two running.

If a county is not included on this list, they do not have a population above 100,000, meaning they do not need to live stream their election counting.

For around Texas:

If you want to watch the livestreams of Dallas County's vote counting, watch here. There are 13 different livestreams to chose from, and to switch between them just click on each title.

Harris County has eight different livestreams that viewers can switch between here. To select a different feed, click on their name.

Bexar County has five different livestreams set-up on their website here. They have a toggle drop-down menu that allows you to easily switch between live feeds, which will populate below the menu.

There are five different livestreams to choose from for Hidalgo County residents. The livestreams are attached at the bottom of the website here.

Once the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, keep up with the latest election results at KVUE.com/Elections.