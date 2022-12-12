Where to vote on Election Day for the runoff election

AUSTIN, Texas — Election Day for the runoff election is here and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before voting ends on Dec. 13.
If you know you're registered to vote, you can enter your name, date of birth, the county you live in and ZIP code to see an exhaustive list of all the locations for both Election Day and during early voting here.
Residents in Travis County can vote at any open location, found below, regardless of their precinct that they are registered in. Each location is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive (Mega-Center)
- Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.
- Austin Energy Headquarters, 4815 Mueller Blvd.
- Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
- Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive
- Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third St.
- Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzales St.
- UT Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis Ave.
- Affinity at Wells Branch, 14508 Owen Tech Blvd.
- Peace Lutheran Church, 10625 N FM 620
- St. John's Lutheran Church, 409 W Ben White Blvd.
- Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 E. Yager Lane
- Austin Archieve Northeast Campus, 7424 US 290
- Winters Building, 701 W. 51st St.
- Balcones Woods Shopping Center, Suite 102, 11150 Research Blvd.
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg Lane
- Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker Lane
- Church at Highland Park, 5206 Balcones Drive
- Church on Congress Avenue, 1511 S. Congress Ave.
- Faith Presbyterian Church, 1314 E Oltorf St.
- Genesis Presbyterian Church, 1507 Wilshire Blvd.
- Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W William Cannon Drive
- Mosaic Church South Austin, 9910 Bilbrook Place
- Austin Fire Station No. 41, 11205 Harris Branch Parkway
- Southwest Key Programs, 6002 Jain Lane
- Southpark Meadows, Suite 500, 9600 S I-35
- Congregation Beth Israel, 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd.
- Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock Drive
- North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck Ave.
- Villages of Shady Hollow Amenity Center, 12006 Gatling Gun Lane
- Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Road
- Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst Drive
- Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina St.
- Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth St.
- Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd.
- Brentwood Bible Church, 6301 Woodrow Ave.
- Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Parkway
- Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon Drive
- South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland Road
- South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Menchaca Road
- Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter Lane
- East Nineteenth St. Missionary Baptist, 3401 Rogge Lane
- Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.
- O Henry Middle School, 2610 W. 10th St.
- Bailey Middle School, 4020 Lost Oasis Hollow
- Ojeda Middle School, 4900 McKinney Falls Parkway
- Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes Road
- Juan P Navarro Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road
- Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973
- Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656 W. Hwy 71
- Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.
- Manchaca Road Branch Public Library, 5500 Menchaca Road
- Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove Blvd.
- Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Creek Avenue
- George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Drive
- Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood Lane
- Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W Dittmar Road
- Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th St.
- Church of Christ in Hyde Park, 310 W 43rd St.
- Lakewood HOA, 7317 Lakewood Drive
- Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Drive
- Riverbend Centre, 4214 N Capital of Texas Highway
- St. Matthew's Episcopal, 8134 Mesa Drive
- St. Alban's Episcopal, 11819 IH 35 S.
- Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road
- St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1306 W. Lynn St.
- Berkeley United Methodist Church, 2407 Berkeley Ave.
- Memorial United Methodist Church, 6100 Berkman Drive
- St. Mark United Methodist Church, 601 W. Braker Lane
- Grandview Hills Elementary, 12024 Vista Parke Drive
- Zilker Elementary, 1900 Bluebonnet Lane
- Davis Elementary, 5214 Duval Road
- Langford Elementary, 2206 Blue Meadow Drive
- Gullett Elementary, 6310 Treadwell Blvd.
- Jaime Padron Elementary, 2011 W. Rundberg Lane
- Kathy Caraway Elementary, 11104 Oak View Drive
- Grant AME Worship Center, 1701 Kramer Lane
- GTAustin, 2700 Northland Drive
- YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane
- YMCA East Communities Y, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.
- Whisper Valley Discovery and Amenity Center, 9400 Petrichor Blvd.
- Sam Houston Building, 201 E. 14th St.
- YMCA Northwest Branch, 5807 McNeil Drive
- Good Shepherd on the Hill, 1700 Woodland Ave.
- Lost Creek Limited District, 1305 Quaker Ridge Drive
- Blazier Intermediate, 8801 Vertex
For residents in Williamson County, there are only three polling locations available to cast a ballot at. All three polling locations are located within Austin. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found below:
- Anderson Mill Limited District, Room A, 11500 El Salido Parkway
- Gateway Church Auditorium Lobby, 7104 McNeil Drive
- Lord of Life Lutheran Church Portable Building, 9700 Neenah Ave.
There are two locations for residents in Hays County to cast a ballot in the runoff election. Those two locations can be found here:
- Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center Street
- Precinct 2 Office in Hays County, 5458 FM 2770