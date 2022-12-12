Where to vote on Election Day for the runoff election

Here's where you can cast your ballot for the runoff election in Central Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Election Day for the runoff election is here and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before voting ends on Dec. 13.

If you know you're registered to vote, you can enter your name, date of birth, the county you live in and ZIP code to see an exhaustive list of all the locations for both Election Day and during early voting here.

Residents in Travis County can vote at any open location, found below, regardless of their precinct that they are registered in. Each location is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive (Mega-Center)

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

Austin Energy Headquarters, 4815 Mueller Blvd.

Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive

Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third St.

Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzales St.

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis Ave.

Affinity at Wells Branch, 14508 Owen Tech Blvd.

Peace Lutheran Church, 10625 N FM 620

St. John's Lutheran Church, 409 W Ben White Blvd.

Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 E. Yager Lane

Austin Archieve Northeast Campus, 7424 US 290

Winters Building, 701 W. 51st St.

Balcones Woods Shopping Center, Suite 102, 11150 Research Blvd.

Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg Lane

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker Lane

Church at Highland Park, 5206 Balcones Drive

Church on Congress Avenue, 1511 S. Congress Ave.

Faith Presbyterian Church, 1314 E Oltorf St.

Genesis Presbyterian Church, 1507 Wilshire Blvd.

Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W William Cannon Drive

Mosaic Church South Austin, 9910 Bilbrook Place

Austin Fire Station No. 41, 11205 Harris Branch Parkway

Southwest Key Programs, 6002 Jain Lane

Southpark Meadows, Suite 500, 9600 S I-35

Congregation Beth Israel, 3901 Shoal Creek Blvd.

Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock Drive

North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck Ave.

Villages of Shady Hollow Amenity Center, 12006 Gatling Gun Lane

Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Road

Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst Drive

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina St.

Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth St.

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks Blvd.

Brentwood Bible Church, 6301 Woodrow Ave.

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Parkway

Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon Drive

South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland Road

South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Menchaca Road

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter Lane

East Nineteenth St. Missionary Baptist, 3401 Rogge Lane

Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

O Henry Middle School, 2610 W. 10th St.

Bailey Middle School, 4020 Lost Oasis Hollow

Ojeda Middle School, 4900 McKinney Falls Parkway

Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes Road

Juan P Navarro Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina St.

Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656 W. Hwy 71

Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.

Manchaca Road Branch Public Library, 5500 Menchaca Road

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove Blvd.

Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Creek Avenue

George Morales Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez Drive

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood Lane

Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W Dittmar Road

Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th St.

Church of Christ in Hyde Park, 310 W 43rd St.

Lakewood HOA, 7317 Lakewood Drive

Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Drive

Riverbend Centre, 4214 N Capital of Texas Highway

St. Matthew's Episcopal, 8134 Mesa Drive

St. Alban's Episcopal, 11819 IH 35 S.

Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road

St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1306 W. Lynn St.

Berkeley United Methodist Church, 2407 Berkeley Ave.

Memorial United Methodist Church, 6100 Berkman Drive

St. Mark United Methodist Church, 601 W. Braker Lane

Grandview Hills Elementary, 12024 Vista Parke Drive

Zilker Elementary, 1900 Bluebonnet Lane

Davis Elementary, 5214 Duval Road

Langford Elementary, 2206 Blue Meadow Drive

Gullett Elementary, 6310 Treadwell Blvd.

Jaime Padron Elementary, 2011 W. Rundberg Lane

Kathy Caraway Elementary, 11104 Oak View Drive

Grant AME Worship Center, 1701 Kramer Lane

GTAustin, 2700 Northland Drive

YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane

YMCA East Communities Y, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.

Whisper Valley Discovery and Amenity Center, 9400 Petrichor Blvd.

Sam Houston Building, 201 E. 14th St.

YMCA Northwest Branch, 5807 McNeil Drive

Good Shepherd on the Hill, 1700 Woodland Ave.

Lost Creek Limited District, 1305 Quaker Ridge Drive

Blazier Intermediate, 8801 Vertex

For residents in Williamson County, there are only three polling locations available to cast a ballot at. All three polling locations are located within Austin. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found below:

Anderson Mill Limited District, Room A, 11500 El Salido Parkway

Gateway Church Auditorium Lobby, 7104 McNeil Drive

Lord of Life Lutheran Church Portable Building, 9700 Neenah Ave.

There are two locations for residents in Hays County to cast a ballot in the runoff election. Those two locations can be found here:

Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center Street

Precinct 2 Office in Hays County, 5458 FM 2770