Heading to the polls? Here's where you can vote in Austin on Election Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, July 14, is Election Day and the last day you can vote in the primary runoff election. Haven't hit the polls yet? Don't worry, there's still time to cast your ballot. All polling places across Texas are open until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Before you head to the polls, check out our voting guide that tells you what you need to know, including what's on the ballot and who the candidates are. Not sure where you can vote? We got you covered.

Where to vote in Austin

You will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county does not participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you.

Here's a list of Election Day voting locations in Travis County. If you do not know what your precinct number is, you can find out here.

KVUE will be bringing you the latest results, news and analysis as the July 14 primary runoff is underway in Texas. You can see the 2020 runoff election results online.

