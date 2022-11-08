Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

Find out how long the wait times are in the Austin area polling locations here.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Today is Election Day, which means you need to know which poll in your area has the shortest wait time to cast your ballot.

After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is Nov. 8. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before you head to the polls, brush up on what you need to know with KVUE's voter guide and then check where you can vote here.

For voters in Travis County, the Travis County Clerk has a live map indicating how long wait times are all across the county. The map is even color-coded; green means 20 minutes or under, yellow is between 21-50 minutes and red is above 50 minutes.

Voters in Williamson County just need to reference their live map with your location turned "on" in the browser - you don't need to type in an address or any other information. Your browser will tell you what your closest polling location is and how to get there from your current location.

If you live in Hays County, residents can reference the live map for all the wait times across the county. A little different from the Travis County live map is that the Hays County map labeled green as 0-10 minute wait time, 10-20 minutes is yellow and anything over 20 minutes is red.

Once the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, keep up with the election results here.