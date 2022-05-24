Wayne Christian, Luke Warford to face off for Texas railroad commissioner

Christian defeated Sarah Stogner (R) in the runoff election Tuesday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Wayne Christian has won the primary runoff election and will now face Democratic candidate Luke Warford in the race for Texas railroad commissioner in the November election.

Early voting for the Texas primary election started on Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, but May 24 marked Election Day. Voters had until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Among the many state and local races on the ballot was the Texas railroad commissioner. The railroad commissioner regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide.

Commissioners are elected to six-year staggered terms, with one commissioner up for election every two years, according to Ballotpedia.

Christian currently serves on the commission, along with Christi Craddick and James Wright, who both supported him for reelection. Craddick serves as the commission's chair.

Since taking office in 2016, Christian was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission as the official representative of Texas.

Before Christian's time as railroad commissioner, he served seven sessions as a conservative member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Warford is the lone Democrat running in the election and was unopposed in March’s primary.

Green Party candidate Hunter Crow and Libertarian Jaime Diez, also both running unopposed, are the two other candidates in the race.