Appeals court upholds Texas Gov. Abbott's order to limit mail-in ballot drop-off locations

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off location Monday night, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. This means people with mail-in ballots still only have one drop-off location in their county.
The three judges reportedly ruled the Texas governor did not suppress voter rights but instead expanded them because he's now allowing drop-offs before Election Day.
This comes after a federal judge blocked Gov. Abbott's order restricting Texas counties to just one drop-off location. Texas counties were then blocked from setting up multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots due to a temporary order from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The governor tweeted after the ruling, writing in part, "Critics were clearly clueless about the legality of my action and simply voiced prejudicial political opinions."
For a list of mail-in ballot drop-off locations in Central Texas, click here.
Early voting begins on Oct. 13.
