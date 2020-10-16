Pride at the Polls: Vote alongside LGBTQ+ community Saturday

The event will be at the Austin Public Library at noon.

AUSTIN, Texas — In an effort to increase voter turnout among the LGBTQ+ community, organizers are hosting a "Pride at the Polls" event.

The event will start at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Austin Public Library located at 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

"If you are a first-time voter, know that you will be amongst your peers in line. Voting can seem daunting sometimes, especially if it's your first time, but you belong at the polls," organizers said on Facebook."

Everyone is welcome at the event and pride outfits are encouraged. No political shirts or signs will be allowed within 100 feet of the polling location.

Early voting ends on Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3. If you're voting early, KVUE has an article where you can check voting wait times in the Austin area.

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here.