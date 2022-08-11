Voter turnout exceeded 50% for the 2022 midterm election in Travis County

A total of 462,538 ballots have been cast in Travis County out of 887,007 registered voters.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the polls have closed and the ballots are being counted, voter turnout has hit a record high in Travis County.

The Travis County Clerk has published the results regarding voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election, citing a total of 52.15% of registered voters went out to the polls to cast their vote.

A total of 462,538 ballots have been cast in the county out of 887,007 registered voters. The county has a total of 491 voting precincts, and the precinct that had the highest number of ballots cast was No. 210 with 73.39% of registered voters casting their ballot.

The races included specifically for Travis County voters were the race for Austin mayor, which has led to a runoff set for Dec. 13. 40.50% of voters went in favor of Celia Israel and 34.98% toward Kirk Watson, but because no candidate earned more than 50% of the vote, the two will go to a runoff to earn the highest percentage.

Also going to a runoff election within the county include City Council Districts 3, 5 and 9.

For District 3, José Velásquez and Daniela Silva will go head-to-head after only earning 36 and 34%, respectively. In District 5, Ryan Alter and Stephanie Bazan will progress to the runoff after earning 29 and 24% in a bid to replace Ann Kitchen's seat.

Lastly, for District 9, Zohaib Qadri and Linda Guerrero were going up against six other candidates for the now-open seat. Qadri led the group of eight candidates with 30% and Guerrero following with 22%.

