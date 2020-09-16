What is the easiest way to update voter registration if you recently moved?

We want to know what questions you have about the election. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we’ll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions about voting continue to come into the KVUE newsroom, so the KVUE Defenders are taking a few.

Question: "If I recently moved, what is the easiest way to update my voter registration?"

Answer: You can change your address or update a name through your local county elections office. The Texas Secretary of State's Office also has an online application you can fill out in minutes. Remember: It's your responsibility as a voter to update this information.

Question: "My renewed driver's license has not come in and the 60 days will expire in September. What if I don't receive it by early voting?"

Answer: You can use an expired driver's license for photo ID as long as it hasn't been expired four years or longer. But there are also several other forms of ID you can use to vote in person, including a military ID card, a passport or a Texas handgun license. If you don't have any of those, you can fill out a "reasonable impediment declaration" and bring one of the following:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

