On Tuesday, voters had their say on two Williamson County propositions and one Travis County proposition. Voters had the opportunity to vote “for” and “against” each of them.

Here are the results as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday:

Williamson County Proposition A

Proposition A passed, with 62% voting “for” and 38% voting “against.”

The proposition’s passing makes way for issuing over $400 million in bonds for roads.

Williamson County Proposition B

Proposition B passed, with 59% voting “for” and 41% voting “against.”

The proposition’s passing makes way for the issuance of $35 million for parks and recreational projects.

Williamson County said it estimates the bonds won't increase the county's debt service tax rate, and the county plans to pay back the bonds with its growing tax base.

Travis County Proposition A

Proposition A passed, with 62% voting "for" the prop and 38% voting "against" it.

The proposition’s passing would authorize the county to renovate and finance new and existing facilities at the Travis County Exposition Center, including a multipurpose arena and sports facilities. The proposition will impose a new Hotel Occupancy Tax on rooms in Travis County hotels, which will not exceed 2% of the price paid for the room. The maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the county will be 17% of the price paid for a room in a hotel for the purpose of financing the expo center renovations.

You can stay up to date with all the latest election news by visiting the Vote Texas section of our website at KVUE.com/votetexas.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Officer Abigail Arias, Freeport’s 7-year-old warrior, dies from cancer

John Legend, Kelly Clarkson remake 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' to focus on consent

Black cat escapes onto MetLife Stadium field during Cowboys-Giants Monday Night Football game