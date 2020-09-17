We want to know what questions you have about the election. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we’ll do our best to answer them.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions about voting continue to come into the KVUE newsroom, so the KVUE Defenders are taking a few.

Question: "When is the deadline to send in mail-in ballots?"

Answer: If your ballot is postmarked before Election Day, it can be received by your local elections office by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day. But if your mail-in ballot is not postmarked or if you're hand delivering it, the deadline is 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For members of the military and people sending in ballots from outside the U.S., ballots must be postmarked before 7 p.m. on Election Day and must be received by the local elections office within five business days after Election Day.

Question: "If I submitted a mail-in ballot in Travis County for the last election, do I have to apply again?"

Answer: If you selected "annual application" on your application, you will receive a ballot by mail for all elections in that year. Travis County requires that registered voters request an application for a ballot by mail each year. So, if you're receiving ballots this year, you'll need to resubmit your application again after Jan. 1.

