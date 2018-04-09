AUSTIN, Texas — To make sure you have all the facts you need before you hit the polls on Election Day, KVUE is launching an online voter guide.

At kvue.com/votetexas, users will find information ranging from how to register to vote to candidate interviews and profiles.

In the days leading up to the Nov. 6 election, candidates have been launching ads and attacks against their opponents. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

"There's a governor who months ago bought $16 million in television advertising in advance. So we know that's going to be wall to wall," Ross Ramsey, Executive Editor of the Texas Tribune, previously told KVUE. "The Cruz and O'Rourke race, between those two candidates, they've raised, you know, $30 million or so. And then Cruz has PACs behind him so that's that much more money."

But the big question is: Will the ads and campaigning be enough to motivate people to vote. A University of Texas study ranked Texas as 47th in the nation for voter turnout in 2016.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's office, for the 2016 presidential election, about 19.3 million Texans were of voting age, about 15.1 million were registered to vote, but less than 9 million actually voted. That means of all the people old enough to vote, just 46 percent, casted votes.

